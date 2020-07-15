First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Hit By Ex-classmate’s Car – NAF

The Nigerian Airforce has revealed that the late Tolulope Arotile died following injuries she sustained after she was hit by a car driven by a former classmate who wanted to greet her.

According to the statement, the classmate was reversing the car when it hit the flying officer and she hit her head on the tarmac.

She was said to have died while receiving treatment at the hospital where she was taken to.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Com. Ibikunle Daramola revealed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

It stated, “Flying Officer Arotile died on July 14, 2020 at the age of 24, when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her.

“Before her untimely death, Flying Officer Arotile made significant and outstanding contributions to the war against terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country, flying several combat missions.”