Filmmaker Tchidi Chikere Adopts His Old Nanny As New Mom (Photo)

Popular Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Tchidi Chikere, has adopted his old nanny as his new mother as he shared on social media.

The filmmaker shared how he has been searching for her over the years as he also wrote kind words about her.

Tchidi went further to point out that he is aware of the things nannies do nowadays as he pointed out that he never experienced any of that.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actor, Tchidi Chikere Threatens Those Attacking Him In His Sleep (Photo)

Sharing on social media, the filmmaker shared a photo of himself and the nanny, identified as Aunty Maureen.

See Post Here: