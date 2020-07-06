FG To Close 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months

The Federal Ministry of Works says it will be closing the ever-busy 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months beginning from July 24.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Monday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, said consultations are currently ongoing for another phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8 km bridge.

According to Popoola, the repair works would start on the outward mainland section of the bridge. He said the Ministry is already working with relevant agencies to ensure the free flow of traffic during the period.

The bridge has gone through a series of repair works and was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check.