FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan

Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has reacted to a viral video of a Nigerian man being assaulted by a deadly Pakistani gang.

It was gathered that the man’s brother, Andrew had allegedly ripped off the gang.

In the video, the gang tied the man’s hands tied behind him as they flogged him while he begged for mercy, saying Andrew will pay up.

One of the men later pulled a gun on him and shot but he narrowly missed his head.

The Nigerian man said the gang members have threatened to kill him if he doesn’t pay their money by Friday.

Reacting to the video, NIDCOM said an investigation has been launched on the matter and the Nigerian community in Pakistan has been urged to remain calm.

