FG Orders Civil Servants To Undergo Covid-19 Test

The federal government has ordered civil servants based and working in Abuja to get their COVID-19 test done.

The new directive was made after the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 38,948 to 39,539 on Friday.

According to the statement, civil servants are expected to proceed to Thisday dome for the test.

The statement was made public in a circular by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Evelyn Ngige.

Read Also: Lagos COVID-19 Cases Likely To Peak In August — Abayomi

Ngige signed the circular titled, ‘Conduct of COVID-19 testing for civil servants,’ on behalf of the HOSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular dated July 17, 2020 was addressed to all federal permanent secretaries.

It read, “I am directed to inform you that the Federal Government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID-19 tests for civil servants at the ThisDay Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue, by Nanet Suites, Central Business District, Abuja (from 10am to 4pm daily) as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

“Accordingly, you are required to notify all staff of the testing facility to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19-related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.”