FG Makes U-Turn, Suspends Reopening Of Schools Indefinitely

The minister for education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has declared that schools across the country will not be allowed to reopen anytime soon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday, he added that Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not determine when schools will reopen.

He further explained that final year students will no longer be allowed to return to school contrary to what had earlier been believed.

He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

He appealed to States that have announced the resumption of school in their states to reconsider their position so as not to jeopardize the lives of the students, adding, “It is not safe to reopen schools now.”