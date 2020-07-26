FG Incapable Of Dealing With Security Challenge In The North: Falana’s Group

The Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and civil society organisations (CSOs), says the federal government is incapable of dealing with the violence in the north.

The ASCAB said this in reaction to recent killings in Kaduna and other northern states, stressing that the central authority has the constitutional responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.

Chairman of ASCAB, Femi Falana, in a statement said it is undoubtedly clear that the government “has shown lack of capacity to deal with the sad events”.

According to him, the federal government has run out of ideas in bringing a stop to the violence and armed brigandage regularly occurring i n Kaduna and other affected states.

Falana also pointed out that the violence in the north-east has spread to the north-central and the north-west, and left unchecked, might threaten peace and co-existence across the country and set the nation on the path of ruin.

“Corruption, politics of exclusion, growing unemployment, and lack of creativity continue to fuel public resentment across the country backed by an increasing breakdown of public trust in those holding public officers,” ASCAB said.

“The situation has been compounded by weak institutions and inept leadership both at the state and national levels.

“Nigeria is fast becoming a state of blood where human lives no longer matter. It is unfortunate that while the Federal Government invests billions of naira in the procurement of arms to fight violence, it has failed to develop an appropriate economic roadmap to deal with one of the root causes of violence which is poverty.”

“Violence and killings have seen the emergence of several refugee camps and the flee of health workers in vulnerable communities,” it said.

“Territories ravaged by killings will naturally disregard the rules necessary for the prevention of COVID-19. This only means that as long as instability continues, the prospect of livelihood and effective public health protection is dim.”