Femi Adebayo Celebrates Daughter On Her 15th Birthday (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo Salami took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate his daughter, Firdaos Adebayo on her 15th birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star uploaded a beautiful picture of his teenage daughter with a caption which reads;

“Happy birthday to my darling daughter Firdaos Adebayo. You are 15 today 15th of July 😊. Long life and prosperity. Olorun a tun bo da e si fun wa 🙏
Just love this picture”

See his post below:

