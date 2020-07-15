Femi Adebayo Celebrates Daughter On Her 15th Birthday (Photo)

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo Salami took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate his daughter, Firdaos Adebayo on her 15th birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star uploaded a beautiful picture of his teenage daughter with a caption which reads;

“Happy birthday to my darling daughter Firdaos Adebayo. You are 15 today 15th of July 😊. Long life and prosperity. Olorun a tun bo da e si fun wa 🙏

Just love this picture”

See his post below: