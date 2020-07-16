Father Of Nigeria’s First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Arotile, Speaks On Daughter’s Last Moments

Mr. Akintunde Arotile, father of the late first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force, Tolulope, recounted how they spoke before she died.

Information Nigeria recalls the 25-year-old NAF officer passed away on Tuesday due to head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview with Sahara Reporters, the bereaved father recounted their last moments.

In his words;

“She told me that she will later go out to make some photocopies and I told her not to be long and to return home on time because she was staying with my first daughter in Kaduna.

Around 5:30pm, somebody called me and asked if I had called her and I said yes. The person told me to call her again which I did, but there was no response. So, I called her colleagues and they were all crying on phone. I asked what happened, they were just crying. I called one of her bosses who told me that she was in the mortuary. I was shocked because said she was somebody I spoke with four hours earlier and by 5:00pm she was in the mortuary.” he said

Mr. Arotile revealed that he had to drive to Lokoja, Kogi State, from Abuja to deliver the tragic news to his wife.

The father of the late NAF officer recounted how his daughter dreamt about flying an aircraft in her early days.

“She has not just been brilliant but wonderful. She did all her Education from kindergarten to nursery at the Air Force base and Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna. One day, when she was very small, she pointed to one small aircraft packed on the field and said one day she was going to fly that aircraft, and I said Amen.

So, from that day she started working towards getting admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna. She had a degree in Mathematics and became an Air Force Cadet. From there, she was sent on several courses abroad and became a pilot. I thank God that she was able to achieve her dreams as a baby before her death” he said