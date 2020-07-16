Fans CelebrateWizkid On His 30th Birthday

By
Michael Isaac
-
Wizkid
Singer, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has turned 30 today, 16th July 2020.

The singer who, however, failed to celebrate himself with a post on social media, is being celebrated by his fans across several social media platforms.

His fans, the Wizkid FC have taken to Twitter to celebrate their favourite with a fresh trend that is dedicated to him.

READ ALSO – Wizkid’s American Ex-Girlfriend, Justine Skye Traces Her Ancestry To Nigeria

Many of His fans are expressing their happiness over his age as they stress that he has not physically aged a bit as they also wished him well.

See Posts Here:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here