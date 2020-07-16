Fans CelebrateWizkid On His 30th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has turned 30 today, 16th July 2020.

The singer who, however, failed to celebrate himself with a post on social media, is being celebrated by his fans across several social media platforms.

His fans, the Wizkid FC have taken to Twitter to celebrate their favourite with a fresh trend that is dedicated to him.

Many of His fans are expressing their happiness over his age as they stress that he has not physically aged a bit as they also wished him well.

See Posts Here:

That 20 year old sensation that thrilled us and light up our teenage is 30 today but man hasn't aged physically at all, baby boy for life.#WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/SEiTLgtXN7 — ZEUS (@itzbasito) July 15, 2020

Happy Birthday To The Greatest Artist Of All Time 🦅❤️#WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/hIs5K6VAA6 — Mr We$t (@musaxv) July 16, 2020

In 2013 Wizkid believed that he will become a billionaire at the age of 30, and Today Wizkid turned 30 years with billions in his account!! Wiz never gave up he kept on hustling till he was successful, Happy Birthday to A king🐐🐐#WizkidAt30 pic.twitter.com/C23ID5wHCE — Moshpuppi (@Mosopeogungbem3) July 16, 2020

Happy Birthday Wizkid, Wiz-king, Wiz Legend. Starboy Machala!!! #WizkidAt30 We pray to have your kind of grace. God bless you king @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/qsuhUmBFEC — DREYLO▫️ (@RealDreylo) July 16, 2020