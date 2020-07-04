Fans Bash Actress Mimi Orjiekwe For Sharing Sultry Photo

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe got bashed after she posted a sultry photo while trying to promote a product on her Instagram.

In the photo, the single mum of one donned a black lacy lingerie and this garnered mixed reactions among her fans.

Reacting to the post, one of her fans, @Michaeltgst1 wrote;

“You are sharing n*de pictures and telling us its one cream. Can’t you do this in a modest dress…why are you all misusing everything..this is wrong”

The actress laughed off the comment, telling the fan to focus on his business.

Read Also: BBNaija Star, Nina Cautions Those Who Make False Rape And Sexual Assault Claims

See her post below: