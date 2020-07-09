Face Mask Can Cause Failed ATM Transactions – Banks

Some banks have started sending out emails to their customers that they need to remove their face masks while carrying out transactions through Automated Teller Machines(ATM) so as to prevent ‘failed transactions.’

According to the statement, some ATM machines are equipped with face detection device and wearing a face mask might prevent the feature from working hence a failed transaction might be recorded at the spot.

Zenith bank in its message said, “Wearing of face masks is safety and precautionary measure we must all adhere to in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, we advise that you remove your face mask while making withdrawals or carrying out ATM transactions to allow our ATM properly recognise you.

“Zenith Bank ATM machines have face detection features installed to curb incidences of fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

“Consequently, you may not be able to carry out any transaction if our ATMs are not able to properly recognise you. We apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause you.”

As lockdown continues to ease gradually, banks have continued to expand their operations.