FAAN Rebukes Fintiri For Violating Airport COVID-19 Protocols

Less than 48 hours after the former governor of Zamfara state, AbdulAziz Yari was accused of flouting COVID-19 protocols at the airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has come out to accuse Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state of same.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the agency said Fintiri arrived at the airport with eight other people and refused to have his temperature checked or be sanitised by health officials.

FAAN said, “Fintiri and his entourage flagrantly refused to observe the airport security and public health protocols as directed by the federal government through the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 by refusing to have his temperature checked, or being sanitised by the health officials”.

“His whole eight entourage did exactly as he did. The team that came to receive them drove right through the barricades up to the terminal building ignoring traffic and aviation security instructions.

“This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has also been duly escalated.”