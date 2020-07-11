Eniola Badmus: How I Was Almost Raped In Secondary School

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has shared the story of how she was almost raped during her secondary school days.

Speaking during a recent interview, Badmus stated that women face sexual harassment on a daily basis.

In her story, she said she was saved by a certain Michael Akinyemi who was badly hurt during the process of rescuing her.

She said, “Firstly, whether people are saying the truth or not, 95 per cent of females are sexually harassed on a daily basis. Because there hasn’t been stiff punishment over the years, this act has continued to linger from one generation to the other,” she said.

“As a young girl, a lot of things happened to me and I’ve also seen a lot of things. I grew up in a polygamous home and a lot of people lived with us. When I was in my final year in secondary school, I was almost raped. It was a very close shave. I was saved by a guy called Michael Akinyemi.

“I don’t know where he is now but I can’t forget him. He was injured in the process but he saved me. I was practically five minutes away from being raped. I didn’t report then because of the stigmatization.

“The experience was really bad because my assaulter was bent on raping me, hence we struggled so much. I still remember the guy’s name but I would leave it out.”

The government has been making efforts to increase awareness about the criminality of rape. In Lagos, the state government set up the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) to address such issues.