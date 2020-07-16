Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Others Twitter Hacked in Bitcoin Scam

Late on Wednesday night, the Twitter accounts of Bill Gates and Elon Musk appeared to have been hacked, or fallen prey to a crypto-related scam.

However, it was soon noticed that it wasn’t just these two accounts – The Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Warren Buffet, and more appear to have also been compromised.

The scam posted tweets on behalf of the owners of the accounts and their Bitcoin wallet address with the promise of sending back double the amount of BTC if a user sends a certain amount to the designated wallet first.

The scam appeared to happen in two rounds, wherein the scammers posted similar Bitcoin-scamming tweets for the second time from both Gates’ and Musk’s accounts after their first tweets were deleted.

See Post Here: