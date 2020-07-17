EFCC Arrests 22-Year-Old Boy, Mother, Girlfriend For Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Thursday, July 16, 2020, arrested a 22-year old Computer Science undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Kenneth Gift, his girlfriend, Dandy Spice and mother, Dorah Aninah for suspected internet fraud in Agbor, Delta State.

A statement released by the agency says their arrest was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of investigation, FBI, and intelligence by operatives of the Commission.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.

The statement adds that they have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are complete.