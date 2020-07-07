EFCC Arraigns Comedian Adeherself Over Alleged Possession Of Fraudulent Documents

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned social media influencer and comedian, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat alias Adeherself for possession of fraudulent documents.

The comedian was brought before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Adeherself was arrested in June following intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The count read;

“That you, Adewale Adedamola Rukayat, on or about the 15th day of June 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession documents titled “WhatsAPP”, which representations you knew or ought to have known, was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 (8) (b) and 1 (3) (d) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

The social media influencer pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of her plea, prosecution counsel, S.O. Daji, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that she be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS.

The defence counsel informed the court of a bail application for his client and also prayed for a short date to enable its hearing.

Justice Solebo adjourned the matter to July 13, 2020, for the hearing of the bail application and also ordered the defendant to be remanded in the EFCC custody.

