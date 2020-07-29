Edo 2020: Obaseki’s Campaign Director Resigns

Patrick Iyoha, Director of the Obaseki/Shaibu campaign organisation has tendered his resignation.

Iyoha, also a member of the state Waste Management Board, in a letter dated July 28, addressed to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said that his resignation was with immediate effect and due to personal reason.

Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, Osayemwenre Osawe first member of the board, also tendered their resignation to the governor.

In a letter dated July 28, the duo said that their resignations followed pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, three commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission had on Monday resigned their appointments.

The commissioners — Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole — represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts. (NAN)