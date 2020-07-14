Edo 2020: My Relationship With Buhari Is Father And Son ― Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has described his relationship with president Muhammadu Buhari as that of ‘father and son’ despite defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obaseki stated this via his official twitter handle while also revealing he “was on a zoom meeting” with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Obaseki’s tweet; “My relationship with President Buhari is that of a father and son. I was on a zoom meeting with the President, during which we engaged on development issues affecting Edo people and Nigerians.

“We also discussed measures to manage the spread of COVID-19.”