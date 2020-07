Edo 2020: Full List Of 49-member APC National Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has appointed a 49-member high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election scheduled for September 19.

This was made known by the Party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement in Abuja on Thursday saying the appointment of the council followed the approval of the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

According to the statement, the campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat.

See list below

1. H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Chairman

2. H.E. (Sen.) Hope Uzodinma – Deputy Chairman

3. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – Member

4. H.E. Inuwa Yahaya – Member

5. H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello – Member

6.H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Member

7.H.E. (Chief) John Odigie-Oyegun – Member

8. H.E. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole – Member

9. Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko – Member

10. H.E. Sen. Godswill Akpabio – Member

11. H.E. Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu – Member

12. H.E. Sen. Owelle Roachas Okorocha – Member

13. H.E. Timipre Sylva – Member

14. H.E. Dr. Pius Odubu – Member

15. Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku – Member

16. H.E. Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor – Member

17. H.E. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan -Member

18. Sen. John Owan Enoh – Member

19. Rt. Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman – Member

20. Engr. Babachir Lawal – Member

21. Prince B.B. Apugo – Member

22. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere – Member

23. Hon. Peter Akpatason – Member

24. Hon. Patrick Alsowleren – Member

25. Hon. Johnson Oghuma – Member

26. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – Member

27. Hon. Pally Iriase – Member

28. Hon. Dennis Idahosa – Member

29. Mrs. Rachel Akpabio – Member

30. Mr. Bolaji Afeez – Member

31. Engr. Gabriel Iduseri – Member

32. Chief Cairo Ojougboh – Member

33. Patrick Obahiagbon – Member

34. Chief Ayiri Emami – Member

35. Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu – Member

36. Usman Nahuche – Member

37. Engr. Chidi Orji – Member

38. Dr. Almajiri Giadam – Member

39. Sen. Sa’idu Umar Kumo – Member

40. Chief Pius Akinyelure – Member

41. Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi – Member

42. Chief Solomon Edebiri – Member

43. Prof. Ebegue Amadasun – Member

44. Hon. Saturday Uwulekue – Member

45. Hon. Osaro Obaze – Member

46. Chief Samuel Ogbuku – Member

47. Miss. Rinsola Abiola – Member

48. Theresa Tekenel – Member

49. Hon. Abbas Braimoh – Member/Secretary

