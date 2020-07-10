Ebonylife Political Comedy, Your Excellency, Debuts On Netflix

Your Excellency, one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing movies by EbonyLife Films, creators and producers of Fifty, The Wedding Party movies, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Chief Daddy, is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

The political satire released December last year, tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. Helmed by Funke Akindele-Bello, making her directorial debut, the movie boasts a star-studded cast of Nollywood favorites, including: Funke Akindele-Bello, Akin Lewis, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

Your Excellency broke into the top 10 chart of highest-grossing Nigerian movies (at no. 8), earlier this year, becoming the fourth EbonyLife title to achieve this feat. It joins The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2, and Chief Daddy, which hold the top three spots on the all-time list.

The blockbuster also becomes EbonyLife’s sixth movie to be acquired by Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service following a groundbreaking deal with Nigeria’s most successful studio. For more information, visit www.netflix.com, download the Netflix app or visit www.ebonylifefilms.com.

Start streaming now!