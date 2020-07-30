Dubai Crown Prince Pays Hospital Bill Of Nigerian Couple Stranded With Quadruplets

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai crown prince, has paid the hospital bill of a Nigerian couple stranded in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dubai prince reportedly directed his office to assist the couple after he learnt of their predicament from news reports.

According to reports, the Nigerian couple, Tijani and Suliyah Abdulkareem had quadruplets at the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children on July 1 but the babies were born prematurely.

The babies, two girls and two boys were said to have been placed on ventilators at the neonatal intensive care unit, increasing the medical bill.

The couple had planned to back to Nigeria to have their babies but were unable to so due to the ban on international flights.

They ended up incurring medical bill of $120,000 and the family had no medical insurance.

The father of the children, Abdulhakeem thanked the prince for his generosity, adding that two of the children will be named after him, while one of the girls will be named after the hospital, according to CNN.

“It’s just a huge favour, and we are still in shock because we didn’t even know how to get the money. I had been sleepless wondering how to pay the bill,” Abdulkareem said.

“We have been getting calls from Portuguese and Brazilian nationals in Dubai. People have been trying to reach us. The Nigerian community has been following us every step of the way,” Abdulkareem said.

The 32 year old works as a cook at a restaurant in the city while his wife stopped working as a hospital cleaner before she was was delivered of the quadruplets.

In his first interview with CNN, AbdulKareem had said having three children at once was a miracle and he was expecting another miracle to happen for his family to return to Nigeria.

“I never expected to have quadruplets. It is still a miracle. And I believe that can happen again to get my family to Nigeria,” he had said.