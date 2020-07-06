DSS Denies Arresting Magu, Says He Was Only ‘Invited’

The Department for State Security (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested Ibrahim Magu, the acting Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the security agency, Magu was only summoned by the presidential panel over alleged corruption cases.

The rebuttal was made known by the agency in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya.

A statement from the Department of State Services (DSS), signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, has rebutted the alleged arrest of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the EFCC as widely reported by sections of the media. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 6, 2020

Information Nigeria recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had recently written to President Muhammadu Buhari on why the EFCC boss should be replaced having been rejected many times for confirmation by the National Assembly.

The former Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura had also written what was said to be damaging report against Magu to the senate.