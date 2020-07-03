Dr Anu Of Med Contour Speaks On Botched Surgery Scandal, Blackmail (Video)

Dr Anu

Nigeria-based plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of Med Contour, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, addressed the controversies trailing her.

In the video, the plastic surgeon spoke on how she is falsely represented in the media due to her profession which does not allow her share details.

The doctor debunked claims that she uses her patients for rituals.

The doctor accused the owner of popular blog, Gist Lover, of requesting for the sum of 2million naira so as to support her and stop writing exaggerated lies about her.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Anu shared the screenshot of the chats in which the owner of Gistlover asked her to pay the certain sum of money.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCLV8Hen2oG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link