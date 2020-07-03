Dr. Anu Of Med Contour Arrested And Charged To Court

Controversial plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of Med Contour, has been arrested following several complaints to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

One of her patients, Mrs. Nneka Miriam Barbra Onwuzuligbo was said to have died following complications arising from a failed comestic procedure carried out by the doctor.

According to popular investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, Dr Anu’s trial commenced on Friday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The case is titled, ’Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour’, and FCCPC is the prosecutor.

