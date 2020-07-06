Don’t Wake A Sleeping Lion, Fayose Warns Adesina

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, has responded to a piece by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, asking him not to “wake a sleeping lion”.

Fayose, in his reaction to Adesina’s piece, said failure to heed his warning could attract consequences that Adesina would be unable to cope with.

Adesina had written recently that Buhari would have “dealt with” Fayose and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, over their “combative remarks” against the presidency but he chose to tolerate the duo as a father of the nation.

Speaking via a few tweets on Sunday, Fayose said he had decided not to comment on issues concerning Buhari because he has realised that Buhari’s presidency is deaf and dumb”.

“On the comment by my brother and friend, ‪@FemAdesina‬, on the President not “dealing with myself and Gov Wike,” President Buhari, in my opinion is an “Accidental President,” who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency,” he tweeted.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in anyway better than an effigy. If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President “punishing” serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

