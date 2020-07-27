Don’t Take BBNaija’s Mercy, Nengi As Role Models – Actress Maryam Charles

By
Michael Isaac
-
Maryam Charles
Actress, Maryam Charles

Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has taken to social media to advise young ladies on keeping role models.

The actress, in her post, shared that there are certain people that shouldn’t qualify as role models as she named BBNaija Mercy Eke and Nengi.

Maryam also shared that she has been watching the latest season of the show and Nengi’s appearance is always half-naked.

The actress went further to share that Mercy Eke only won because she was always displaying her body for people to see.

