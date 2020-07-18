‘Don’t Manipulate People Into Giving You Things Because You Are Popular’ – Actor Femi Jacobs

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs has advised people to stop using their popularity and fame to manipulate others into giving them things for free.

The pilot cum motivational coach recently took to Twitter page to air his thought about how pathetic it looks when famous people take advantage of others.

Jacobs tweeted;

“Don’t manipulate people into giving you things because you are popular, its a pathetic thing to do”

The movie star broke into the Nigerian entertainment limelight after he starred in a 2012 movie titled ‘The Meeting’ which also features Rita Dominic and Jide Kosoko.

See his post below: