Don’t Do Wife Duties For Girlfriend Price, Says BBNaija’s Princess

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess, has taken to social media to advise her fans and followers.

Sharing advice on relationship and dating, the reality star advised ladies to avoid doing things that are reserved for married couples.

Princess also listed a few things which she described as ‘wife duties’

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Wife duties include ~ Having a baby for a man ~ Living with a man u re not married to ~ Being there for him when he is down ~…”

