Don’t Do To Magu What He Did To Others, Ozekhome Begs FG

Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has appealed to Nigerians and those in authority, not to subject Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the same media trial as he (Magu) subjected public officers accused of corruption.

According to Ozekhome, Magu should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law, through a free and fair public trial.

“The fact that he did it to others did not and does not mean it was right. Two wrongs can never make a right.

“As I argued again and again, like a broken record, the anti-corruption ‘war ‘ was never a regenerative and ethics-defining Risorgimento war.

Read Also: Presidential Aide: Why Allegations Against Magu Can’t Be Ignored

“It was purely a score -settler against rights activists, the opposition, public critics, plural voices and dissenters.”

Magu was suspended as Acting Chairman of the EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, following a 6-hour grilling by a presidential panel, chaired by Justice Ayo Salami, a former president of the Court of Appeal.

The suspended EFCC boss was reportedly arrested over allegations that he owns four properties and also allegedly transferred funds abroad through a third party.