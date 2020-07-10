Don’t Be Shy To Dump People When They Are Broke – Actor Jigan

Nollywood actor, Jigan Babaoja has advised his fans and followers on making the right connection.

The actor, in a post shared on social media, stressed that people should not be shy in clinching to the right people.

Jigan, however, when asked what to do if the ‘right people’ go broke, stressed that one should also walk out.

Sharing on social media, he wrote: “If You want to clinch, Please clinch with the right people and don’t be shy…”

