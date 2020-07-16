DJ Enimoney Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend (Photo)

Popular Nigerian DJ and beat producer, DJ Enimoney is celebrating the safe arrival of his newborn and the safety of his girlfriend.

The DJ and brother to popular singer, Olamide, making the announcement, took to Instagram to share a photo of the girlfriend and his newborn baby.

Enimoney also shared that his daughter’s name would be Anina as he put in the caption of the photo.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote: “Ahliamdulilah it’s a girl >> Anina.” As fans and friends went further to congratulate him.

