DJ Cuppy Enjoys Bowl Of Jollof Rice Inside A Bathtub (Video)

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy is living her best life as she recently shared a scene from her highly-anticipated music video.
The disc jockey shared a video clip via Instagram in which she could be seen enjoying a bowl of Jollof rice in a bathtub.
The Gelato crooner donned a purple swimsuit as she sat in the water, vibing and mouthing the words to the yet-to-be released song.
Sharing the video, DJ Cuppy wrote;
“Where is the CRAZIEST place you’ve ever eaten Jollof before? 🛁🍴Shooting a music video for my Album in my bathroom today! 🎥 #OriginalCopy#JollofOnTheJet“
Watch the video clip below:
