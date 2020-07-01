DJ Cuppy Enjoys Bowl Of Jollof Rice Inside A Bathtub (Video)

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy is living her best life as she recently shared a scene from her highly-anticipated music video.

The disc jockey shared a video clip via Instagram in which she could be seen enjoying a bowl of Jollof rice in a bathtub.

The Gelato crooner donned a purple swimsuit as she sat in the water, vibing and mouthing the words to the yet-to-be released song.

Sharing the video, DJ Cuppy wrote;

“Where is the CRAZIEST place you’ve ever eaten Jollof before? 🛁🍴Shooting a music video for my Album in my bathroom today! 🎥 #OriginalCopy#JollofOnTheJet“

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCGE_ftJAGY/?igshid=z1s7j5gwx4fc