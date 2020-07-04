Disappearance Charms Disappoint Fraudsters During Police Raid

The Nigerian police, Area B command has confirmed the arrest of five suspected fraudsters otherwise known as ‘419.’

According to police report, the suspects where arrested at their hide-out after their disappearance charms to evade arrest failed.

The suspects were identified as Olasupo Olasehinde, 52; Abayomi Omoleye, 51; Unde Olaore, 56; Folajimi Akinnawo 45 years old and Abiodun Adedayo, 48.

One of them was said to have chanted some incantations on the disappearance substance after the police raided their hideout but they remained on the same spot until the police apprehended them.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that two more victims: Balikis Fasasi and Taiwo Salami, two women, were rescued from the fraudsters’ custody.

Read Also: Police: How Kidnappers Killed Doctor, His Son And Friend After Receiving N7.5m Ransom

He said, “one old briefcase containing counterfeit United States Dollars arranged in bundles of cut to size paper with fake dollars on top and beneath each bundle, and charms were recovered.

“Three operational vehicles used to perpetrate the crime were also recovered. They include a Toyota Camry with Registration number AGI – 916 – FU; a Red Volkswagen Golf with Registration number JJJ – 890 – DD and an Old model Toyota Camry with Registration number MUS- 925-FQ.

“The sum of N150,000 cash was also recovered from the suspects”.

One of them, Folajimi, said “There is division of labour in the business. My job is to stand outside, looking for those who go to get victims. Immediately I sight my colleagues coming with a victim, I would signal one of us inside.

“Three persons go out to get a mugu (victim). One of them would tell the victim to help him get a herbalist, Pastor, or alfa that would nullify the potency of the tira (charm) on the foreign currency with him.

“He would promise to pay the victim for any service rendered. If the victim agrees, another partner who posed as a passenger would pretend to be interested in the business and would suggest they go to a known Alfa or Pastor, depending on the victim’s faith.

“By the time they get to our office, the supposed herbalist would request between N150,000 and N500,000, depending on the perceived financial status of the victim.

By then the victim would have been hypnotised. When he/she brings the money, we would give him or her some dollars, unknown to him that they are fake. By the time he comes back, we would have moved from the place.

“I make between N10,000 and N15,000 at the end of any transaction. People fall victim because they are greedy”.

The suspects according to Odumosu, would be charged to court”, Odumosu.