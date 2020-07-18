Di’ja Slams Fan Who Used Her To Mock Unmarried Actress, Rahama Sadau

Singer, DiJa has cautioned a follower after he used her to mock Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau for being single.

According to Twitter user identified as Abdulrahman, he likes the singer because she has successfully combined her career with marriage.

The Twitter user went further to compare Di’ja with the actress who he tagged ‘local champion’

The singer, however, responding to him, wrote: “Please don’t use my life to insult another person. We all have our lives to live and Allah’s timing is best.”

