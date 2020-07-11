Detain Magu For 28 Days, Fayose Tells Presidential Pane

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has advised the presidential panel investigating the allegations of fraud levelled against the embattled chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to formalize his detention by obtaining a 28-days Remand Order from a court of competent jurisdiction.

Fayose made the call following reports that the embattled anti-graft agency’s chief has applied for bail.

“The Panel should formalize Magu’s detention by obtaining 28-days Remand Order from court to enable completion of investigations.

“The panel must equally get Temporary & Permanent Forfeiture of loots linked to him.

“That’s Magu’s style & procedure while in office.

“He can’t complain now,” Fayose tweeted.