D’Banj, Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary Amid Rape Allegations

Popular singer, D’Banj commemorated his wedding anniversary to his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow with a beautiful photo of them smiling from ear-to-ear.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer still has an on-going legal case following the rape accusation leveled against him by Miss Seyitan Babatayo.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the embattled singer penned a sweet note to his wife and it reads;

“To my beautiful wife , Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner ❤️❤️❤️❤️……..Happy marriage Anniversary to us. You mean Everything to me🙏🙏🙏🙏”



According to reports, the duo tied the knot in 2016 at a private ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja.

See his post below: