D’Banj Sues His Rape Accuser, Miss Seyitan For N1.5 Billion

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’Banj, has sued Seyitan Babatayo for N1.5 billion Naira for claiming he raped her in an hotel in 2018.

In a previous lawsuit, the singer demanded for N100 million Naira compensation from his rape accuser for defamation of character and he also demanded an apology through her lawyers.

Now, the rapper is reported to be seeking N1.5 billion Naira to cover for the general damages that her actions have caused him.

D’Banj, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome Chambers, filed the lawsuit which was presented to the high court of FCT, Abuja on Friday.

“An order directing the defendant to pay the claimant, the sum of #1, 000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) only, representing general damages over the untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, odium, obloquy, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the defendant’s tweets and publication have caused the claimant,” the document read in part.

The singer also demanded N500 million for “aggravated, punitive, and exemplary damages.”

The statement from his legal team says the singer wants the court to order Miss Babatayo to tender “a letter of unreserved apology for the offensive tweets and posts”.

The singer also wants “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing, tweeting or posting offensive libelous statements.”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s rape accuser released a statement in which she claimed the she was detained by his legal team.

See screenshots of the document below: