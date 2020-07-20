Dayo Amusa Breaks Down In Tears As She Receives Birthday Surprise Gift

Popular movie star, Dayo Amusa was moved to tears after she received a heartwarming surprise from her mother and siblings on her 37th birthday.

The actress, who turned a year older, took to her Instagram page to share a video capturing the beautiful moment.

In the video, Amusa could be seen kneeling down and crying while singing a gospel song.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

”Thank you for a new birth… So my mum & siblings got me uncensored this morning 🤍 Just the way I wish to start my day. I love you all”

Read Also: BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Receives Boxes Of Money On His 28th Birthday

Watch the video