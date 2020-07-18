Davido Reportedly Signs May D To DMW Record Label

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has signed a new act, Akinmayokun Awodumila, alias May D, into his record label, Davido Worldwide Music (DMW).

The ‘Ibadi’ crooner broke the exciting news via Twitter on Saturday as he posted pictures of the music label’s logos with the caption;

“My New Family, I’m So Excited! PROBLEM #DMW #30BG #CONFAMENT 🚨🚨“

Davido’s music label boasts of other talented artistes such as Peruzzi Vibes, Mayorkun, Dremo and other individuals who are involved in behind the scenes activities of the label.

See the tweet below: