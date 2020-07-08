Davido, Chioma Seen Bonding With Their Son (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, was recently filmed bonding with his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland and their son, Ifeanyi Jr.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, debunked rumors that the couple had gone their separate ways.

Taking to Instagram, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua shared a video of one of the couple’s special moments together which confirms that they are actually still waxing strong.

Read Also: Runtown Sparks Dating Rumor With Sundanese Model, Adut Akech (Video)

Davido and Chioma got engaged and had their introduction in September 2019.

The couple also welcomed their son in October 2019.

See screenshot of his post below: