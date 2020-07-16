Dakar 2022: Youth Olympic Games Postponed To 2026

Senegal and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have mutually agreed to postpone the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) tagged Dakar 2022 to 2026 due to the COVI-19 pandemic.

President Macky Sall’s proposal was welcomed by IOC’s President Thomas Bach, following in-depth discussions on the subject.

This postponement meets the requirement of responsibility and the concern for efficiency imposed by the current situation.

The postponement of Dakar 2022 allows the IOC, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the International Federations (IFs) to properly plan their activities, which have been strongly affected by the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, by the subsequent postponements of major international sports events, and the operational and financial consequences of the global health concerns.