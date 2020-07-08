Daddy Freeze Reacts To Arrest Of Church Of Lucifer Founder

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has frowned at the demolition of a church dedicated to Satan worship and the arrest of its founder, Ifekwe Udo.

Freeze, sharing on Instagram, condemn the demolishing of the place of worship.

He, however, stressed that Ifekwe should have been shown love and have preachings of the true God preached to him.

READ ALSO – Hushpuppi I Met Was Not A Criminal – Daddy Freeze

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “Preach to him, show him the light and true love of Christ! Bringing down his church would only attract public sympathy to him. Christ did not destroy a single shrine in his life, instead he went into the church with a cane to flog the thieves.”

See Post