Cult Group Planning To Unleash Terror In Ogun, Police Say

The Ogun State Police Command says it has uncovered plans by members of a notorious cult group to launch a statewide campaign of terror and violence in the state.

This was revealed by Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the command in a statement on Sunday, adding that the terror attack was planned to be launched on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, members of the cult group intended to use the day to mark their anniversary christened 7/7, where they would initiate new members in the group.

Abimbola stated also that they also planned to round off the ceremony with violent confrontation with its rival in a manner that could lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property in parts of the state.

He, therefore, warned those behind the planned cult meeting, initiation and mayhem to think again or face grave consequences from the combat-ready men of the command already put in place in advance to forestall breach of peace.