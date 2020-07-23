Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Recent Drama Among Politicians

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to the recent drama that has been trailing Nigerian politicians.

The socialite, in his post, pointed out that with the politicians in Nigeria, the country is “finished.”

Cubana chiefly focused on the recent fall out with Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngigi with some lawmakers.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote: “How Did We Get Here, Yab Me I Yab You Ten Times. No Respect, No Loyalty, No Love, No Coordination In The Upper Echelon, So Shameful Naija🇳🇬 Is Finished”

