Crossdresser Jay Boogie Set To Partcipate In BBNaija Season 5

Upcoming Nigerian cross-dresser, Daniel Anthony also known as Jay Boogie, has alleged that he will be one of the participant in the Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show.

Information Nigeria recalls the organizers of the reality TV show announced that this season’s winner would walk away with N85m grand prize.

Taking to Instagram, Jay Boogie gave a hint as he wondered who will handle his accounts while he is be away in the house.

“Few days to be in the house. Who will handle my social media? Please make sure you all vote for me”, he wrote.

See his post below: