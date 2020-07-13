Crossdresser Bobrisky Rocks Baby Bump (Video/Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky is currently trending on social media after a video emerged wherein he was caught rocking a baby bump.

The video hit the internet shortly after he took to his official Instagram page to share that he is currently two weeks pregnant.

While making the announcement, the controversial figure stated that he can no longer hide his pregnancy before going on to congratulate bae.

Since he shared the message, social media has been agog as people pointed out that he is ‘up to another mischief’ with the new declaration.

Watch the video below:

I’m acc screaming what is wrong with bob risky😂 pic.twitter.com/YTIywr9UdR — olan bi won ninu 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Lilibetrufai) July 13, 2020

See photo below: