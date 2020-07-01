COVID-19 Test Remains Free For Residents ― Lagos Govt

The Lagos state government has maintained that covid-19 testing in public laboratories for the state residents remain free of charge.

This was made known by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Wednesday.

He then charged state residents to take advantage of the service if they feel unwell or feel they have had close contact with an infected person.

He said, ”The state would like to reassure the general public that testing is still free at all the COVID-19 public testing laboratories for all Lagos residents.

Read Also: Okowa, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

”Residents are enjoined to take advantage of this service if they feel unwell or feel they have had close contact with an infected person,” Omotoso said.

”For the avoidance of doubt it is necessary to reiterate to members of the public that testing remains free of charge at all public testing laboratories,” the commissioner said.