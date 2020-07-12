COVID-19 Kills 27 Lagosians In Two Days: NCDC

The 13 people were killed by the deadly coronavirus in Lagos on Saturday, while 14 were killed by the virus on Friday, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The agency in its report said 15 persons died on Saturday from the virus nationwide — Lagos accounted for 13 of such deaths, while Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Ondo recorded one case each.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus related deaths in Lagos to 160 since the pandemic broke out in the State.

The total deaths arising from Coronavirus in Nigeria as of now, stand at 724.

Lagos has had 12,275 confirmed cases, with only 1,786 recoveries recorded, and 10,329 active cases to manage.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu whole speaking as a Guest Speaker at the Virtual edition of the Lagos Leadership Conference, themed: “Leading in Extraordinary Times”, which was broadcast via Plus TV Africa, urged Lagosians to take responsibility.

He said: “COVID-19 pandemic is global and all of us have a role to play. Everybody has a role to play. It is only when everybody plays that role that we can put this pandemic behind us very quickly. As a government, we will continue to lead that conversation.

“We should continue to have various levels of engagement and various levels of communication. Everybody must be seen taking responsibility at this stage. We are fully out there and what is just remaining for us is just to keep this momentum and we believe that we will come out of it stronger and better.

“I will ask each and every one of us to take full responsibility, especially for our loved ones and ourselves. When we are going out, let us ensure we continue to obey the protocols. Let us wear our facemasks. Let us ensure we keep social distance8 or physical distancing and continue to listen to our health practitioners and the advice they give us.

“If you have any symptoms, do not wait until when it becomes very severe; get yourself a test, get yourself into one of our isolation centers and we can assure you that, you will be treated well and you will get well at the end of the day.”