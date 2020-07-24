Court Sends 40-Yr-Old Man To Prison For Raping Minor

A 70-year-old man, Mohammed Sani Umar, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl in Chanchaga, Niger State.

The convict raped his victim twice and gave her N80 not to tell anybody about the incident.

Umar, who admitted before a magistrate court in Minna on Wednesday, said he raped the little girl twice because he loved her.

Delivering judgment on the case, Senior Magistrate Safuratu Abdulkareem of Magistrate Court III, Minna, found Umar guilty of the offense and sentenced him to 30 years in prison in line with Section 18, Subsection 2 of the Child Right Act (2010) of the State.